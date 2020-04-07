String of car break-ins reported in Bethlehem

Alexander County Sheriff’s Officers seek information on string of car break-ins in Bethlehem area

Early Tuesday morning, April 7th around 3:30 AM, two individuals are seen on video walking through neighborhoods on Richey Road near Arbor Springs Drive and Oakmont Drive in the Bethlehem community. These individuals are believed to have broken into several unlocked vehicles. From these vehicles a rifle, pistol, and￼￼ money were stolen. Anyone who may have seen these individuals in that area or recognize the clothing from the photo are urged to call the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.

Sheriff Bowman urges everyone to please be sure that you lock your vehicles at night and try not to leave items of value inside whenever possible.

Link to videos showing suspects:

https://www.facebook.com/alexandercountysheriff/videos/838421906663428/

https://www.facebook.com/alexandercountysheriff/videos/218864659334657/