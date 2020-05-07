Elbert Junior Mitchell, 81, of Taylorsville, went home to sing with Jesus on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born September 29, 1938, in Alexander County, the son of the late Raleigh Elbert Mitchell and Ida Mae White Mitchell.

He was a US Navy veteran and was the first plant manager for North Carolina Department of Corrections Enterprise in Iredell County until his retirement. He also was a cattle and poultry farmer.

He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and a former member of Pilgrim Baptist Church. He served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir director, and church treasurer. Along with his Lord, family was his top priority. He loved his wife, his family, and enjoyed playing golf, Carolina basketball, and camping with his family, going to grandchildren’s athletic events, and making sure they kept their academics top notch.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Earl Dagenhart.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 58 years, Shirley Millsaps Mitchell of the home; two daughters, Roxann Mitchell Foster and husband Terry of Newton, and Tamara Mitchell Odom and husband David of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Matthew Foster and wife Jenn of Newton, Daniel Odom, Averi Odom, and Zoie Beth Odom; and sister, Betty Mitchell Dagenhart of Taylorsville.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitch King and Rev. James Safriet will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Mitchell Family.