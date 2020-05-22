

MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE —

Shown here, local veterans Herb Poole (left) and son Rick Poole (right) and Dale Chapman (center) were part of a group decorating the graves of veterans in the Taylorsville City Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend on Friday, May 22, 2020. The 300-plus U.S. Flags were being placed by members of the local American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and DAV Auxiliary. The flags were paid for by the Alexander County Veterans Committee (VETCOM).