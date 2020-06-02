AC Seniors earn NWC Scholar Athlete Awards

Kerley & Yount recognized

At the conclusion of each school year, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference presents the Senior Scholar-Athlete Awards to a pair of deserving senior athletes from each member school in the league. These awards are presented to student-athletes that excel not only in athletics but in the classroom.

To qualify for this award, the student-athlete must participate in at least two sports during his/her senior year and maintain a cumulative GPA (Grade Point Average) of at least a 3.75 or higher.

The ACHS female recipient for the 2019-2020 Senior Scholar-Athlete Award is Savannah Kerley. The daughter of Michelle Barnes and Howie Kerley,

Savannah was a member of the Alexander Central Cheerleading Squad during the fall and winter seasons. During that time, Kerley maintained a GPA of 4.22.

On the men’s side, the ACHS award winner for 2019-2020 is Colston Yount. A member of the Cougar Football and Golf Teams, Colston carried a GPA of 4.39 during his competitive seasons. Colston is the son of Dawn and Brad Yount.