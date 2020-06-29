Family raising funds to bury father after murder

A family who formerly lived in Alexander County is asking for help with burial expenses for a young father whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

Aaron Bruce Holland, age 35, resided at 115 Damron Lane, Harmony, according to Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. Holland was found dead June 25 in his residence.

Shena Mitchell told The Times that Holland was her the father of her daughter Savannah Norman. Mitchell said the family formerly were residents of Alexander County until January of this year. They moved due to Mitchell’s job; however, Savannah’s grandparents still live in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.

A news release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office noted that on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies responded to a reported death at the Harmony address.

The first deputy to arrive on the scene approached the residence and could see a male body in the living room. No one else was located in the home.

Criminal Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators soon arrived at the location. From the initial crime scene observation, the cause of death was not natural causes.

While the crime scene was being processed for evidence, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators canvassed the area, interviewing neighbors, and people in the area.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is still on going.

The victim was positively identified as Aaron Bruce Holland.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at (704) 662-1340.

A GoFundMe account has been set up so that the public can donate to the funeral/burial fund for Holland. The webpage is at: https://gf.me/u/yb6qgi.