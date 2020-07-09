July 11, 2020

COVID-19 update for July 9

| | 0

As of 11:00 a.m. on July 9, the Alexander County Health Department reported that 51 people are in quarantine for COVID-19, with three people in the hospital and one death. Of the cumulative total of 146 confirmed cases, 91 people have fully recovered.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment