COVID-19 update for July 9
As of 11:00 a.m. on July 9, the Alexander County Health Department reported that 51 people are in quarantine for COVID-19, with three people in the hospital and one death. Of the cumulative total of 146 confirmed cases, 91 people have fully recovered.
