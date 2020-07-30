Andy Wells named to NCDOT Board

Sen. Berger Announces Two Appointments to Board of Transportation;



Appointees have decades of combined experience in financial management



Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) today (July 30) announced two appointments to the North Carolina Board of Transportation.

The legislature increased the oversight power of the Board and changed its composition after audits revealed wide-scale financial mismanagement at the Department of Transportation.

In a May 2020 report, Auditor Beth Wood (D) detailed how a lack of oversight, improper budgeting procedures, and general mismanagement caused each of DOT’s 14 divisions to overspend its budget, creating a combined $750 million overage.

DOT’s financial mismanagement created severe cash flow challenges. Earlier this year, the agency furloughed all of its nearly 10,000 employees.

The newly constituted Board of Transportation will have a more direct oversight role in reviewing the agency’s finances and ensuring proper budgeting practices. The Board must approve the agency’s spend plan and other financial matters.

House Bill 77 provides the Senate President Pro Tempore and House Speaker with three appointments each to the 20-member Board of Transportation.

Sen. Berger announced the following appointees. A third appointment will be announced at a later date.

Andy Wells

Andy Wells lives in Catawba County and served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 2013-14 and in the N.C. Senate from 2014-2020. Wells brings extensive private sector financial experience to the Board of Transportation. He manages a broad portfolio of real estate projects that includes banks, office buildings, and mixed-use developments. Wells also holds two engineering degrees from N.C. State University.

Jerry Tillman

Jerry Tillman lives in Randolph County and served in the N.C. Senate from 2003-2020. Tillman came to the Senate after a career in education. He was a teacher, coach, and principal. During his tenure in the Senate, Tillman chaired the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee on Education.