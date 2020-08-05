Taylorsville Fire Department receives largest grant to date

$245,000 will replace station’s 35 air packs

The Central Alexander (Taylorsville) Fire Department has received a Federal grant which will help the agency replace its nearly three dozen firefighter air packs.

CAFD Chief Matt Jordan said the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) will provide $233,333.33 and the fire department will provide a 5 percent match, or $11,666.66, to purchase 35 air packs and masks. Some of the current firefighter air packs the station uses are 15 to 25 years old.

“We’re very excited to have received this grant,” said Chief Jordan. “We’ve worked on this project for a year, gathering information and applying for this grant. This will help us better serve our community and is essential to the safety of our firefighters.”