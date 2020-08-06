Felony child abuse with sexual act is charged

A Catawba County man has been arrested this week in connection with a child sexual abuse case from 2018.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at approximately 4:00 AM, Rodney Lee Jones, W/M, age 37 of Maiden, NC, was arrested by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from 2018 for Felony Child Abuse with Sexual Act.

This arrest stems from an ongoing investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office that began in 2018. This warrant was served after Jones was released from Federal Custody.

Jones is being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond. Jones has a first appearance date set for Monday, August 10, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.