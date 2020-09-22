Former local police officer faces rape charge in Iredell

Officers in Iredell County have arrested and charged 51 year old Scott Wesley Bath, former officer with the Taylorsville Police Department, with several violent crimes.

According to court records, Bath was arrested on Sept. 17, 2020, and faces the following charges: Felony First Degree Forcible Rape, Felony First Degree Forced Sex Offense, Felony Assault By Strangulation, Misdemeanor Assault On A Female, Misdemanor Communicating Threats, False Imprisonment, Misdemanor Assault Inflicting Serious Injury, and Misdemanor Assault With A Deadly Weapon.

He will have a court date on these charges on October 6 in Iredell County Superior Court.

Bath served about a decade with the Taylorsville Police Department. He left that agency in 2015 and was then a lineman, truck driver, and restaurateur.