October 09, 2020

Mark Robinson, Virginia Foxx to speak in Taylorsville

The Tuesday, October 13, Alexander County Republican Party Meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the H&H INDOOR Arena. Bring a lawn chair and dress comfortably.
Guests speakers will be:

  • Michael Whatley, Chairman of NC GOP;
  • Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, 5th District-NC;
  • Candidate for Lt. Governor Mark Robinson;
  • State Senator Dean Proctor, District #42;
  • State House Rep. Jeffery Elmore, District #94;
  • Alexander County Commissioner Jeff Peal; and
  • County Commissioner candidate Josh Lail.

