Mark Robinson, Virginia Foxx to speak in Taylorsville
Lt. Governor Candidate Mark Robinson and Congresswoman Virginia Foxx to speak in Taylorsville October 13
The Tuesday, October 13, Alexander County Republican Party Meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the H&H INDOOR Arena. Bring a lawn chair and dress comfortably.
Guests speakers will be:
- Michael Whatley, Chairman of NC GOP;
- Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, 5th District-NC;
- Candidate for Lt. Governor Mark Robinson;
- State Senator Dean Proctor, District #42;
- State House Rep. Jeffery Elmore, District #94;
- Alexander County Commissioner Jeff Peal; and
- County Commissioner candidate Josh Lail.