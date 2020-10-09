NC 127 widening delayed, will not begin until 2026

The North Carolina Dept. of Transportation (NCDOT) project to widen NC 127 has been pushed back, according to state officials.

DOT Communications Officer Marcus Thompson related that DOT division engineers said the project is being delayed because of the current State Transportation Improvement Program revisions due to:

• Decline in revenue caused by COVID-19

• Impact of natural disasters and Map Act settlements on transportation funds

• Project cost increases

• Changes to appropriations

Right of way acquisition has been delayed from FY 2021 to FY 2024 and construction has been delayed from FY 2023 to FY 2026.