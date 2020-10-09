Two wounded in drug deal shooting in Wittenburg

A drug deal gone bad resulted in a shooting of two men, wounding both, in the Wittenburg Community this week.

On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at approximately 10:54 AM, a call came into Alexander County 911 Communications in reference to a shooting that had occurred off of Friendship Church Rd. on Fox Hollow Drive in Wittenburg, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Officers with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Taylorsville Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a residence located on Friendship Church Rd, where they found two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds while sitting in their vehicle, a BMW sedan. After speaking with the victims, it was determined that the incident occurred on Fox Hollow Drive, which is a dead-end road located on Friendship Church Rd.

Investigating officers responded to the driveway of a residence on Fox Hollow Drive, where it was determined the shooting occurred. The victims then left the residence on Fox Hollow Drive and drove to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a drug deal that took place on Fox Hollow Drive. Both victims were transported by Alexander County EMS to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Arrested and charged in connection with this incident are:

• Carl Anthony Montgomery, B/M, age 20 of Taylorsville. Montgomery has been charged with one count of felony Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one count of felony Conspiracy to Shoot into an Occupied Vehicle, two counts of felony Conspiracy to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of October 12, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

• Dakota Lee Norton, W/M, age 20 of Taylorsville. Norton has been charged with one count of felony Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, one count of felony Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, two counts of felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury. He was placed under a $100,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of October 12, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

• A 17-year old juvenile (not pictured) has also been arrested in this case. Charges include: Felony Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Shoot into an Occupied Vehicle, two counts of Felony Conspiracy to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury. The juvenile is being detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.

This investigation is continuing. If you have any information pertaining to this case, please contact the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911 or Alexander County Crimestoppers at 828-632-8555.