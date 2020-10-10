Randall Devon Hefner, 74, of Conover, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020 at his home.

Born on January 30, 1946, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Earl Lee and Nelda Ocola Smith Hefner.

In addition to his parents, Randall was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Betty Sue Hefner; and two brothers, Wayne and Tommy Hefner.

Survivors include two daughters, Melissa Gray and husband Donald, and Tammy Houston and husband Will; a brother, Clifford Hefner and wife Ruby; five sisters, Colleen Lafone, Nancy Campbell and husband Steve, Judy Norton and husband Tommy, Earlene Cheung, and Jeraldine Childers; six grandchildren, Brittany Huffman and husband Christian, Jonathan Gray and wife Lindsay, Brooke Houston, Katie Houston, Danielle Gray, and Allison Houston; and three great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.

The Hefner Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.