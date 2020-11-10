NC again limits indoor gatherings to 10 people

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, that North Carolina’s indoor mass gathering will be lowered to 10 people in an effort to limit NC’s COVID-19 cases from rising.

Executive Order 176 will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 13, and will be in place through Dec. 4, 2020.

“This reduction in our indoor gathering limit aims to slow the spread and bring down our numbers,” Gov. Cooper said. “It also sends a serious signal to families, friends and neighbors across our state. Success in slowing the spread will help our businesses.”

The order does not change the reduced capacity limits for certain businesses that have already been announced.

NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen provided an update on North Carolina’s data and trends, stating NC’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is decreasing but still elevated, trajectory is increasing, trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is level but above 5 percent, and the trajectory of cases is increasing.

“Testing capacity is high,” said Cohen.

The state is continuing to hire contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments. The exposure notification app SlowCOVIDNC has almost 350,000 downloads.

North Carolina’s personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are stable.

As the cold weather and holiday season approaches, remember the three W’s: Wash, Wear, and Wait as you navigate public spaces or around anyone outside your home.

For more information visit www.nc.gov/covid19.