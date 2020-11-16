Campground flood victims named

Alexander County has experienced deadly, major flooding, with approximately 7-10 inches of rain overnight the evening of Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Nov. 11-12. Five people, including one child, were killed by the raging waters of the South Yadkin River at Hiddenite Family Campground in the pre-dawn hours Nov. 12.

On Thursday in the afternoon hours, three deceased victims were located and recovered, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. On Friday, November 13, 2020, at approximately 11:00 AM, another deceased victim was located and recovered. On Friday, at approximately 4:00 PM, the last remaining deceased victim was located and recovered. Victims were located at various locations on the campground property, approximately a quarter mile from the campsites.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the victims recovered were identified as:

• Crystal Dawn LeVan Reed, age 49 of Hiddenite, NC.

• Tyrell Jordan “Ty” Reed, age 18 of Hiddenite, NC.

• Tina Ann Allen, age 52 of Hiddenite, NC.

On Friday, November 13, 2020, the victims recovered were identified as:

• Ronald James Wintemute, age 76 of Hiddenite, NC (photo not yet available).

• Mason Lee Flowers, age 1 of Hiddenite, NC (photo not yet available).