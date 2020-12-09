Barn Quilt Art dedicated downtown

Taylorsville and the County of Alexander have another drawing card for tourists, with the initial installation of several Barn Quilt pieces on the eastern wall of the Alexander County Services building in the downtown area.

This is an idea first broached by Taylorsville resident Reita Bryant, said Community Barn Quilt Project Coordinator and Taylorsville Town Councilman, Jack Simms. She referenced a similar wall completed last year in Rowan County’s Mt. Ulla Community.

At a dedication ceremony held at the wall Dec. 8, 2020, Simms thanks sponsors including Sipe Lumber Company, Rowdy Carver Studios, Impressions Screenprinting and Graphics, and The Taylorsville Times.

Paintings on the individuals “quilt” squares were done by artists Darlene Tarlton, Carol Mitchell, Denise Rhyne, Sheila Zink, Allison Houchins, Micki Earp, and the Hiddenite Quilters Guild.

Simms thanked County employees Josh Mitchell, George Herman, and Frank Stafford for installing the art. The project is still accepting entries for new painted quilt squares, said Simms, with the goal of filling the wall of the building.

Schools, fire departments, businesses, churches, individuals, and other groups are invited to participate in the project. He hopes each participant will have two identical quilt squares made: one for the wall and the second to place on their facility, so visitors can remember the square and connect the entity with the downtown quilt. For more information, call Jack Simms at 828-312-2575.