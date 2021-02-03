Town Commissioners plan change to “Council” soon

By TOSHA BROWN

The Town of Taylorsville Board of Commissioners met for their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Town Hall. Mayor George Holleman opened the meeting reading from Psalm 100 as the invocation. Town Manager David Odom was not present due to quarantine restrictions.

A resolution of intent to amend the Town Charter Amendment changing the salutation of the Taylorsville Board of Commissioners to Taylorsville Town Council/Councilmember was approved at the meeting. Two public hearings will be held regarding the change. The first public meeting will be held during the next regular meeting on March 2, 2021.

Mayor Holleman suggested a work session be scheduled to discuss needs within the town, noting, “This is the best time in history for the Town to borrow money due to the low interest rates.”

Two budget amendments were approved at the meeting. The first amendment in the amount of $67,384.06 was to amend up police salaries for CARES Act/COVID-19 revenue. The second amendment approved was a transfer of funds to the Water and Sewer Enterprise Fund for system repairs, due to the rain event in November 2020, in the amount of $41,893.64.

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman updated the board, noting 1,412 police calls were taken through the county’s 911 Communications Center in January. Bowman also noted that he is still waiting on the portable speed bumps for 2nd Street. A grant received in 2020 has been put to use with seven new radios that are in the final stages of being installed and an application for the same grant is being applied for now to purchase seven more radios.

The next meeting of the town will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Town Hall.