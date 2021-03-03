Donald Ray Cannon, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Hickory.

Born December 21, 1953, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Nellie Cannon. Donald was a Retired United States Air Force Veteran of 22 Years. He retired from the City of Newton and was a truck driver for J.T. Russell & Sons Trucking for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Regina Triplett Cannon; daughter, Natalie Presnell; son, Nicholas Bolick; and sister, LaVerne Adkins.

A private service will be held at a later date.

