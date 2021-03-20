David Edward Moose, 80, passed away March 20, 2021 after an extended illness.

He was born to the late WC Moose and Annie Dagenhart Moose on January 12, 1941. During his working career, he worked at Fiber Industries, in Cleveland, for 33 years as a lab technician, and Sipes Retail for 18 years in the lumber yard. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, wood working, cutting wood, reading, writing, and tinkering with about anything, including rockhound.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Tom Moose, and a sister, Sylvia Brewer.

Those left to cherish the memories include his spouse of 58 years, Judy Mayberry Moose; his mother-in-law that was his second mother, Pearl Mayberry; daughter, Karen Childers (Ricky); two sons, Destry Moose and Shawn Moose (Christy); two brothers, Carl and Dwight Moose; five sisters, Bera Stevenson, Jeanette Siceloff, Loretta Baker, Wilma Nash, and Debra Byers; six grandchildren, Shanna Burke (Dustin), Megan Harrington, Jesse Harrington, Grace Moose, Elaina Moose, and Annie Moose; three great-grandchildren, Mayson Burke, Micah Burke, and Caedyn Burke; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A book will be available to sign Monday, March 22, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held March 23, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Marvin United Methodist Church with Rev. Bradley Daniels, Pastor Jeff Carson, and Pastor Ann Tavenner. The body will lie-in-state an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will include: Curtis Rector, Craig Nash, Rodney Waugh, Kendrick Childers, Dustin Burke, and Jesse Harrington.

Honorary Pallbearers will be James Barr and Larry Tester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Covid 19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.