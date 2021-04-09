Volunteers being sought for Litter Sweep

Most everyone has noticed the litter on the roadsides in Alexander County and across the state. The NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) recently hired contractors to pick up litter on the primary roads in the county, but now a statewide effort is about to begin called Litter Sweep.

The statewide roadside litter removal initiative is scheduled for April 10-24, and Alexander County residents, neighborhoods, businesses, organizations, and churches are encouraged to participate locally to help clean up Alexander County.

Volunteers are provided cleanup supplies, such as reversible orange/blue trash bags, gloves, and orange safety vests ​from the local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard office.

To get supplies from Alexander County DOT, contact Jackie Burgess at (828) 632-2164. Once the local DOT has been contacted, they will have the appropriate amount of supplies ready for you to pick up and begin your Litter Sweep project.

Additionally, NCDOT maintenance crews devote one week of their time to pick up litter and collect orange bags placed on the roadsides by volunteer pickups.

Learn more about Litter Sweep at www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.