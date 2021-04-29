Taylorsville woman charged with insurance fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced April 29 that Brandy Gail Childers, 39, of 709 Daniels Lumber Road, Taylorsville, was charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Childers of falsely telling Progressive Premier Insurance Co. of Illinois that damage to the bumpers, tailgate, and frame of her 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan occurred when a truck backed into her van at a Walmart parking lot, pushing it into another truck.

According to the criminal summons, Childers told the insurance company that her van was in mint condition before the incident, when damage to the back side of the van existed before the January 18 incident.

The offense occurred on February 3.

Childers was served with a criminal summons on April 15. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on May 10.

“Insurance fraud is a crime affecting everyone,” Commissioner Causey said. “Approximately 20% of insurance premium costs go to pay for insurance fraud.”

Since 2017, Commissioner Causey has more than doubled the number of special agents investigating fraud and white-collar crimes. As a result, special agents from 2017 through 2020 have made 1,612 arrests.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at http://www.ncdoi.gov