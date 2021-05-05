On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, Jill D. Mathews, 56, went to meet her heavenly father.

Jill was born July 18, 1964, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Willie D. Mathews and Barbara “Bobbie” Barnes Mathews.

Even though she was born with many challenges, she enjoyed living life to the fullest. She never met a stranger and was a lifelong member of Liledoun Baptist Church. She loved children. She babysat for many of her lifetime friends, neighbors, nieces, and nephews.

She was a die-hard race fan. She loved NASCAR and local short-track racing. Among her favorites are our very own hometown Harry Gant, Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr., Johnny Chapman, Mitch Walker, and Annabeth Barnes. Jill’s hobbies included being an avid Duke Basketball fan, Atlanta Braves and Miami Dolphins fan, and she loved shopping.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sisters, Julie Price (Chuck) of Taylorsville, and Jeannie Smith of Taylorsville; her nieces and nephews, Tyler Price, Brianna Sweet, Justin Smith, and Mallory Smith; her great-nephews, Brody Price and Maddox Price; her very special friend, Bradley Bowman; her furry friend, Karo; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, May 7, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Payne, Rev. Josh Byrd, and Rev. James Bumgarner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 5 p.m. prior to the service. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Friday, Mary 7, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family of Jill D. Mathews.