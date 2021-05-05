Proposed Town budget would keep same tax rate

By TOSHA BROWN

The Taylorsville Town Council met for their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Town Hall. Mayor George Holleman opened the meeting with prayer.

Town Manager David Odom presented the proposed 2021-22 Town Budget. The proposal would keep the same Town property tax rate at 40 cents per $100 valuation. The current 2020-21 budget approved last June is $4,248,273 with the General Fund budget of $1,945,675 and Water and Sewer of $2,302,598.

The proposed 2021-22 budget is $4,517,814 or an increase of 6.3%. The proposal includes a General Fund budget of $2,027,364 and $2,490,450 in Water and Sewer. There would be no use of fund balance money.

Public Hearings on the budget will be held on June 1 and June 15, 2021 at 5:30 pm at Town Hall.

Unified zoning platform changes were presented to the Board by Western Piedmont Council of Government representative Johnny Wear, along with Alexander County Planning Director Seth Harris, at the meeting. Mr. Wear presented 160D legislative changes with zoning and subdivision ordinances. The new Chapter 160D of the North Carolina General Assembly consolidates current city and county zoning, arranging statutes for development and regulations into a singular, unified chapter. Chapter 160D places these statutes into a more logical, coherent organization. The new law does not make major policy changes or shift the scope of authority granted to Alexander County but does clarify amendments and consensus reforms that were required to be incorporated into the towns development regulations. The deadline for the changes is July 1, 2021.

The board spoke to Alexander County Planning Director Seth Harris regarding support for home based businesses within the Taylorsville Business District. Mr. Harris plans to come again next month to discuss the matter more thoroughly.

Public hearings will be held in regard to changing the due date for water bills. This change will also change the day meters are read throughout town. Proposed changes will be discussed at the next public meetings.

During staff reports, Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman discussed a report of speeding and noise that Mayor George Holleman passed along to him. Bowman noted he has been in contact with the resident that had made the complaint but no incidents were witnessed by him or any officer in the area. Bowman noted they remain aware of the issues and are keeping an eye out. Bowman also noted the new speed bumps that were ordered several months ago have not yet arrived but the traffic cones have.

The Taylorsville Police Department worked in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office in the shooting incident that occured last month, which ended in a large drug bust.

Town Manager David Odom noted spring maintenance in town is finishing up; mulching, and weed trimming are done. Odom also thanked all the part time workers for keeping the cemetery looking great. It has now been a year since the inmate work program was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No date for the return of the program has been set yet.

The next meeting of the Town Council will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall.