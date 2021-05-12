| logout
Ages 12-18: take vaccine, get free ice cream Friday
FDA has approved Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for 12-15 years old. Peoples Drug Store and 16/90 Tville Scoops ice cream parlor will be holding a “Take A Shot, Get A Scoop” event at Tville Scoops, for ages 12-18, said Peoples owner Phil Icard.
It will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021. Young people 12-18 years old can make an appointment for Friday to receive their Covid vaccine at Tville Scoops. After the shot, they will receive a free scoop of ice cream to enjoy while they wait!
Appointments are from 2-4:30 p.m. on May 14. Call the pharmacy at 828-632-2271 to schedule a shot.
“We’re trying to lick COVID out of Alexander County,” Icard added.