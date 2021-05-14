| logout
Lady Cougars send-off parade Friday, 11 a.m.
Lady Cougars to Play at North Davidson on Friday, May 14;
Send-off drive through in downtown Taylorsville planned shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Nathan Robinson, Athletic Director, at Alexander Central High School, announced May 13 that, “The Cougar Softball team will be departing ACHS at 11am Friday. Please help us send them out in style by lining the sidewalks of Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville – socially distanced, of course. Make signs, bring noisemakers, and have a good time celebrating the team as they begin the trip to Lexington. Our ACHS Community is important to the success of our Athletic Programs and we appreciate all you have done to continue and support our athletes during COVID. We are beyond thankful for you all.”
“Due to the current COVID restrictions in place by the State of North Carolina as well as recommendations by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, there will be NO general admission tickets available for purchase.
“Each school was given an allotment of tickets and we have made the decision for priority to be given to the team members themselves. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we appreciate your understanding.”
“While we understand that not being physically present is a disappointment there are still options to support your Lady Cougar Softball team as they prepare to compete for the State Championship Friday and Saturday.
“The NFHS network will LIVE stream all the games. This is the same outlet that ACHS used to live stream many of our contests while spectator attendance was limited. The NCHSAA will post the links on their website as soon as they become available,” Robinson commented.