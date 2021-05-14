Lady Cougars send-off parade Friday, 11 a.m.

Nathan Robinson, Athletic Director, at Alexander Central High School, announced May 13 that, “The Cougar Softball team will be departing ACHS at 11am Friday. Please help us send them out in style by lining the sidewalks of Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville – socially distanced, of course. Make signs, bring noisemakers, and have a good time celebrating the team as they begin the trip to Lexington. Our ACHS Community is important to the success of our Athletic Programs and we appreciate all you have done to continue and support our athletes during COVID. We are beyond thankful for you all.”