Man dies, woman hurt in Hwy. 90 collision

On Friday, July 16, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 90 near Linda Lane, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on NC 90, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a westbound 2001 Suzuki moped. Both the driver and passenger of the moped were ejected.

The driver of the moped, Robert Scott Chapman, 41, of Stony Point, was transported from the scene by EMS to Iredell Memorial Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. The passenger, Angela Dawn Baker, 40, of Stony Point, was seriously injured and transported by EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

The driver of the Hyundai, Nyra Renee Franco, 58, of Stony Point, received minor injury and refused treatment by EMS. She has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. Drug impairment is suspected and the results of a blood test are pending.