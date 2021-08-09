Over 200 new COVID cases in past 2 weeks

Alexander County Government announced the following COVID-19 update on Monday, August 9, 2021, via a Code RED automated phone call:

“Alexander County has a total of 4,728 cases, with 202 cases in the last 14 days and 127 cases in the last 7 days. Sadly, there have now been 88 deaths associated with the virus. There are currently 6 people who are hospitalized with the virus.

“Unfortunately, there has been a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in Alexander County, the state, and the country. If you are vaccinated, we thank you. Approximately 35 percent of our citizens have been fully vaccinated with about 37 percent who have received at least one dose. Approximately 47 percent of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated compared to 35 percent in our county.

“If you are not vaccinated, we urge you to schedule your vaccination soon. The Alexander County Health Department has a good supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and can schedule your shot with almost no wait time. Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. To schedule your vaccination at the health department, call (828) 632-9704 or visit www.alexandercountync.gov/covid

“The Delta variant, which is more contagious than other strains, makes up most of North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases. According to the CDC, Alexander County is in the ‘red’ category along with 89 other counties, indicating a high level of community transmission. CDC guidance recommends that everyone wear a mask in all indoor public spaces if you live in areas of high or substantial levels of transmission.

“Alexander County’s positive test rate is 11.4 percent, while North Carolina’s positive test rate is 10.6 percent. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important that anyone who has symptoms or thinks they have been exposed to the virus to get tested. You can schedule a COVID-19 test at the health department by calling (828) 632-9704.

“The county encourages everyone to continue practicing the 3 W’s – wait six feet apart, wear a face covering, and wash your hands – but these safety measures are even more important for those who are unvaccinated.