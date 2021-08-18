Alex. native is new director of NJ’s largest municipal library system

Jersey City, NJ — Mayor Steven M. Fulop joins the Board of Directors of the Jersey City Free Public Library (JCFPL) to announce the appointment of Terry B. Hill to the role of Jersey City Library Director effective September 20, according to a press release.

Hill is from Taylorsville and graduated from ACHS in 1993. His parents, Junior and Linda Hill, reside in Taylorsville.

Hill’s extensive library experience includes notable success in improving digital equity, especially for low-income youth within Durham, North Carolina, where he has served as Deputy Director of Library Services for the past decade.

“Terry Hill stood out amongst the impressive applicant pool for his 27 years of successful leadership within urban library systems and establishing strong relationships with the surrounding communities,” said Mayor Fulop, who serves on the JCFPL Board’s search committee. “His knowledge and understanding of issues, trends, and practices of urban library management will be a great asset as he oversees our 10 Library locations citywide, the largest municipal Library system in New Jersey.”

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Hill as the Director of the Jersey City Free Public Library,” said Library Board President Al Anton. “He has a proven track record of effective organizational transformation and forging meaningful relationships with the community, and is enthusiastic to use his depth of skills and knowledge to help continue drive JCFPL forward. We are looking forward to seeing Mr. Hill solidify the Library’s role as a trusted community partner to improve the lives of Jersey City residents.”

As the new Library Director, Hill will oversee the entire Jersey City Free Public Library System, which includes 144 experienced and dedicated staff members within the Main Library location, 9 Library branches spanning the City, and a Bookmobile.

Hill most recently served as Deputy Director of Library Services at Durham County Library for nearly a decade. Throughout his 27-year career, he has gained substantial experience in the administration of libraries, shaping him into a thoughtful, innovative, and trusted leader.

“I look forward to building community partnerships to address issues such as the increasing digital divide,” said Terry Hill. “The past year has highlighted how critical libraries are and how our communities rely on our services.

This is a challenging yet exciting time for libraries, and the JCFPL is well-positioned to meet and exceed our community’s needs and expectations.”

Hill has served on the Board of Directors for the Durham Literacy Center and the Digital Durham Collaborative, which is a group of community organizations and nonprofits dedicated to addressing the three pillars of digital equity: access to internet service, access to devices, and improving gateway literacy skills.

While at Durham County Library, Hill has focused on developing and implementing operations strategies to achieve the mission and vision of the Library. He has been able to bring resources into the Durham County Library via grants, such as a $100,000 grant from the National Institute of Health to provide health literacy and education in the community. Under his leadership, his staff received national recognition for expanding technology services to teens.

About Jersey City Free Public Library

The Jersey City Free Public Library has served as a cornerstone of the community since its founding in 1889. With over 130 years of service excellence, the Library remains committed to meeting the demands of its growing and diverse population by keeping pace with the changing interests, trends, and needs. Today, the Jersey City Free Public Library is the largest municipal Library system in New Jersey with 10 locations, a bookmobile, and 144 experienced and dedicated staff members.