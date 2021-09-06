NC Court of Appeals issues stay in felon voting rights case

The State Board of Elections issued the following statement on the stay in the Community Success Initiative v. Moore court case:

The N.C. Court of Appeals on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, ordered that North Carolina must revert to its previous eligibility requirements for voter registration. The court stopped implementation of a preliminary decision by a three-judge panel of the North Carolina Superior Court which allowed felons to register to vote as long as they were not in prison or jail for a felony conviction. This means that the 55,000-plus North Carolinians who became eligible to vote by a three-judge panel’s ruling are no longer eligible to register or vote.

Effective immediately, to register to vote in North Carolina, you must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision, or you are serving an extended term of probation, post-release supervision, or parole, you have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution, and you know of no other reason for the extension of your period of supervision.

State Board staff has updated its communication materials, forms, and documents to comply with the stay. Staff are working with the Department of Public Safety to update data the State Board receives regarding individuals who are ineligible to register to vote due to a felony conviction. This data is used for voter roll list maintenance and automated checks of new registrants.