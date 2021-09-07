Robin’s Run postponed to April

Due to the increasing numbers of the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Directors of The Robin’s Run Foundation, Inc., have decided to postpone Robin’s Run X (again) until April 2, 2022.

“We feel that the conditions currently do not present a safe environment for such a large gathering. We hope at that time conditions will be better to safely hold this event,” said Robin’s Run Foundation President, Robert Bowen. “We want to thank our sponsors, volunteers, runners, and fans for your continued support. Our original purpose was to promote the running community, provide financial assistance to needy athletes, and help wherever possible. We have met these goals yearly in our efforts to give back to our community.”

2022 likely the last run

“Due to our dwindling numbers and drop in support, we feel all things must come to an end. Therefore, we feel this might be our last event. Please support us in April. We have plenty of goodies to give out. A new shirt design, pens, 20 oz. tumblers, and five chances for sling bags, along with all our other door prizes. Again, thank you for your support over the years and we look forward to seeing you in April,” Bowen said.