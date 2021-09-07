Vertical Night Challenge race is cancelled

Unfortunately, the 2021 Vertical Night Challenge trail race has been cancelled due to rising cases of COVID-19 in our area. Alexander County staff apologizes for the inconvenience, but wants to ensure the health and safety of the runners.

Those who have already registered have several options: free admission to the Run for the Dogs trail race on November 6, 2021; free admission to the Vertical Mile Challenge on June 18, 2022; free admission to the 2022 Vertical Night Challenge on October 1; or a refund of their registration fee. Please send your choice via email to [email protected]

The County staff appreciates the public’s understanding during this pandemic.