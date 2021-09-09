W. Brian Millsaps, 31, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Brian was born September 15, 1989, in Catawba County, the son of William Bradley Millsaps and Sandra (Sandy) Barnes Millsaps.

He worked for Shur-Tape and was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed farming and was a jack of all trades. He liked to camp and loved his tractors and diesel trucks.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Homer and Hazel Barnes, and Grady Millsaps.

Including his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Lindsay Jolly Millsaps; his fur baby, Chance; grandmother, Roena Millsaps of Taylorsville; special aunt like a mother, Kay Harper; uncles, Keith and Kevin Millsaps and their wives, Andy, Barry and Wayne Barnes and their wives; several cousins; loving mother and father-in-law, Robby and Lisa Jolly; special Nana, Amanda Jolly; loving MawMaw, Louise Loudermelk; and four special friends, Casey Iversen, Dennis Moore, Bubba Williams, and Adam Potts.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

