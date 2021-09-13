40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration cancelled

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center has cancelled the 40th Annual Celebration of the Arts in the interest, safety, and welfare of the public and with recommendation of the Alexander County Covid-19 Team. The festival usually takes place the fourth Saturday in September each year.

“We look forward to Celebration of the Arts on September 24, 2022. We will continue to plan events in celebration of the Center’s 40th Anniversary throughout the year,” said Donna Latham, Executive Director.

In addition to the cancellation of Celebration on September 25, the in-school and public performance of “The Time Machine” by Atlantic Coast Theater is postponed to spring 2022.

The Senior Adult Luncheon and program with Miss Eufola will not be held on Tuesday, September 21. Instead, a Celebration Drive-Thru luncheon will be held on Tuesday, September 21, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out with boxed lunches ready for pick up from your car. Cost is $8 per boxed lunch and soft drink or water for an additional $1. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mobile Café.

The public is encouraged to support the incredible artists, craftspeople, and food vendors who were scheduled to participate in the 40th Annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts. Latham wished to thank the musicians, vocalists, and folklife demonstrators, civic groups, and organizations who would have been a part of the festival. “Thanks to the advertisers in our tabloid who support the Center and the many volunteers who make our Celebration of the ARTS possible,” she said.

Hiddenite Center gallery remains open, features paintings by Lucille Earp

As a celebration of The Hiddenite Center’s 40th Anniversary, the Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit September through October features the paintings of Lucille Earp. Mrs. Earp, well known Alexander County artist, was the Center’s art instructor when classes were first offered. The gallery is filled with beautiful oil paintings resulting from her amazing career in a retrospective exhibit of paintings, drawings, and sculpture.

The third floor Emerging Artist exhibit features the paper collage art by Maria Register of Hickory. Exhibits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Lucas Mansion for art exhibits.

The Center’s gift shop is filled with the new anniversary T-shirts, caps, and mugs. Visitors can support local and regional artists and crafters with your purchase of pottery, jewelry, and other handcrafted items in the shop.

Celebrate the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s 40th Anniversary as you participate in events, programs, classes, and exhibits throughout the year. Classes include painting, pottery, ballroom and line dance as well as Calling All Kids Art class and the Brushy Mtn Quilters. Call the Center at 828-632-6966 or reach us by email [email protected] or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.