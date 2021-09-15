2021 Apple Festival cancelled

“We have taken the last several weeks to call and try to reach all vendors and entertainment personally to let you know before releasing this announcement to the masses. We hope you know that we are grateful for your faithful participation each year that helps us to be a successful event and raise monies for the Needy Children’s Benevolence Fund. We pray that each of our beloved vendors, friends of the festival and all of our patrons stay healthy and safe until we meet together again in 2022 for the 32nd Annual Taylorsville Apple Festival,” Honosky stated.