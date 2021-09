************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

LAND SURVEYING INSTRUMENT OPERATORS – Total stations, robots, GPS. Experienced only. Statesville office. 704-878-9661 office, 704-902-0121 text.

HANDYMAN to work on mobile homes, to lay floors in mobile homes, especially put down floor covering. Call 307-399-9413 evenings.