Sipe Wholesale Co.

New hardware items; also, electrical, plumbing, insulation, plywood, power tools, bath tubs & vinyl floor covering. Moderate Prices. Phone 632-4881.

The Taylorsville Times

SUBSCRIPTION RATES

Print & On-line Editions

(Payable in Advance)

In Alexander County

Six Months …………… $21.40

One Year……………….. $34.24

24 Months……………… $63.13

Out of County Rates (U.S.)

Six Months…………… $29.96

One Year………………… $52.43

College (8 months)…. $35.52

On-line…………………….$27.82

www.taylorsvilletimes.com or 828-632-2532

Classified Advertising

10 Point Type…….$6 per week

(4 weeks or longer)……..$5 per week

up to 30 words, then 8 cents per word

PRESSURE WASHING – Mobile homes: singlewide $90, doublewide $125. Houses, decks, piers, concrete. Also will do gutter cleaning. FREE ESTIMATES. 828-632-4210.

JOHNSON EXTERMINATING, LLC

828-632-4537

Locally owned & operated since 1960. Complete Termite and Pest Control Service with approved chemicals. Inspection and wood destroying reports. Moisture control and small repairs. We appreciate serving you.

David J. Johnson

Owner & Licensee

NC License #118PW

PAYING TOP CASH PRICES$

$200 – $500 Paid for your junkers, clunkers, crashed, smashed, ugly, disabled, or unwanted vehicles. Call 828-228-9165.

PAYING TOP DOLLAR – Will buy junk cars, trucks & vans. Also, misc. scrap metal including, but not limited to, old appliances. Also will do clean-outs of any kind. INSURED. Call 704-421-1371 or 980-616-8643.

RECTOR’S CONCRETE & GRADING – Need concrete? Driveways, Carports, Basements, Patios, Sidewalks, Curb & Gutter, Concrete Restoration, Gravel & Dirt Hauling, Backhoe & Bobcat. FULLY INSURED. FREE ESTIMATES. Celebrating 25 Years serving the unifour area. Call 828-312-1247.

DOWNSOUTH HANDYMAN – Painting, carpentry, maintenance, power washing, senior discount, 28 years experience. Glenn Weatherly, Sr. 828-221-9095. All work guaranteed.

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR — Will repair riding & push mowers, tillers, and all types small engine repair. Will change oil, belts, and tune up and service them to get them ready for mowing season. 40 Years Experience. Will pick up and deliver. Call 828-638-1521 or 828-358-5350.