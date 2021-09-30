William “Bill” Short, age 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory.

He was born October 27, 1947, in Darmstadt, Germany, the son of the late William H. Short and Elsie Schindler Short.

He was in charge of the IT department during most of his working career. He was of the Methodist faith and loved to travel, and enjoyed any type of adventure. He was a good and kind hearted person. He truly found his dream with living in Alexander County.

He enjoyed tinkering, but most of all he loved his family.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his wife of 51 years, Yvonne Cousins Short of the home; his son, Scott Short of Taylorsville; his sister, Betsy Short Garrett (JT) and nephew, Corey, all of Las Vegas, NV; and a number of friends and other family members.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

