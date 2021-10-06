Alex. COVID cases trending downward

Alexander County has a cumulative total of 6,177 cases of COVID-19, with 194 cases in the last 14 days and 78 cases in the last 7 days, according to the health department information released October 5.

There have been 119 deaths associated with the virus. Currently, there are 9 people in the hospital. The test positivity rate for Alexander County is 9.9 percent, with North Carolina at 9.4 percent.

Fortunately, the COVID-19 trend line has begun to show a downward trajectory, so officials hope for a continued decline in cases as 39 percent of Alexander County citizens are fully vaccinated and 6,000+ people have some natural immunity from contracting the virus.

North Carolinians at high risk for serious illness or exposure, and who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for six months or more, can now receive a COVID-19 booster shot. This includes people who are 65 years or older, 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions, or those who work in a high-risk setting, such as healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers, or food workers.

These booster shots are available at the Alexander County Health Department, healthcare providers, and pharmacies. If you are unsure or have questions, we encourage you to talk to your doctor about whether getting a Pfizer booster shot is right for you.

The health department is also administering third-dose shots for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

You may schedule your vaccination, booster, or third dose by calling 828-632-9704 or visiting www.alexandercountync.gov/covid. Local pharmacies are offering walk-in appointments.

In addition, the health department is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic in October on Fridays from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. An appointment is highly encouraged to ensure that a shot is available for you.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services encourages everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and to continue to practice the 3 Ws – wear a mask, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands to protect yourself and others.