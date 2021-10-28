Oct. 28 is First Responders Day

National First Responders Day is Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Alexander County and across the country. This special day recognizes the heroic men and women who take immediate action when an emergency arises. In Alexander County, there are more than 600 paid and volunteer first responders.

Congress designated October 28th as National First Responders Day in 2019. The day honors the firefighters, law enforcement personnel, EMS employees, 911 telecommunicators, hospital and medical staff, volunteers, and all others who serve the public as first responders in the event of an emergency.

“In Alexander County, we are truly blessed with an excellent team of first responders, who many times risk their own safety to help others,” said Doug Gillispie, Alexander County Director of Public Services. “I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our local first responders. They go above and beyond the call of duty. I encourage Alexander County citizens to make an effort to express their appreciation to these fine men and women every day, but especially this Thursday, October 28.”

Gillispie said the families of first responders should also be honored as they make significant sacrifices to support their loved ones’ service.