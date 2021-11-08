Doy Ingram Childers, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at his residence.

Doy was born on Thursday, May 20, 1948, in Cabarrus County, to the late Fred Atwell Childers and Pearl Crowson Ingram Childers. He was a pressman at the Box Factory. Doy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and singing in the choir at Three Forks Baptist Church.

Doy is survived by a daughter, Sherri Ireland (Toby); sons, Chris Alexander Childers (Catherine) and Atwell Eugene Childers (Glenda Miller); grandchildren, Justin Childers, Ty Ireland, Kylie Childers, Jacob Childers, and Taylor Childers; and a sister, Florinda Johnson.

Doy will lie in state on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Three Forks Baptist Church. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Carson Moseley, Rev. Stephen Dagenhart, and Rev. Danny Loudermilk will be officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

