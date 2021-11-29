Christmas at Lucas Mansion set Dec. 2-3

On Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3, 2021, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host their annual Christmas at the Lucas Mansion Holiday Open House from 6p.m. until 8p.m. both evenings The Mansion is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Christmas tours will open to the public on Saturday, December 4.

The historic Victorian/Edwardian era home will be filled with lights, sights, and sounds of the season. “Christmas – A Time to Sparkle and Shine” welcomes visitors into the Mansion’s foyer to enjoy special guided tours of the decorations throughout the museum. The lifestyle of James Paul Lucas will be enhanced by the sparkly, shining Victorian Christmas decorations. Guests will enjoy live music, art, heavy hors d’ oeuvres, festivities, fellowship, and holiday shopping in the Lucas Mansion gift shop.

Live music for the evening will be provided by the Todd Wright jazz Trio. Visitors will be entertained on Friday evening by holiday tunes by Glenn Fox. Live music for the evening will be provided by the Appalachian State University Saxophone Quartet, Visitors will be entertained on Friday evening by holiday tunes by Glenn Fox.

“Sparkle and Shine” continues in the second floor art gallery with the Brush and Pallet Guild‘s Winter Show. The exhibit features the mixed media work of Caldwell County artists. The photography exhibit in the south gallery will give visitors a glimpse into the life of Mr. James Paul Lucas while he lived in his Hiddenite home.

The third floor Emerging Artist Wall features the paintings of Cadence Wittman of Alexander County. The Center’s collection of dollhouses and miniatures created and donated by Mrs. Ginny Newell line the entrance into Toyland. Shimmering decorations, colorful lights and trees compliment the Center’s permanent exhibit of antique dolls and toys. Just as the ARTS connect our lives, enjoy the connection of the “Friendship Chain” crafted by 3rd Grade students in our elementary schools.

Guests may pay their 2022 Friends Membership, new or renewal, at the Open House or may pay in advance by calling (828) 632-6966 with their check or credit card. Open House is the perfect time to become a Friend of the Center by paying your annual Friends membership. Benefits of a Friends of the Center membership include discounts on classes, gift shop discounts, and free museum tours throughout the year.

The public is invited to enjoy the “Sparkle and Shine” Christmas decorations and exhibits Saturday, December 4, through Thursday, December 23, during regular hours of Monday – Friday 10:00 am until 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 pm. with admission of $4 adults/$3 senior adults/students charged only for museum tour. All other areas are FREE.