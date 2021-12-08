Burning ban remains in effect in Alexander

State officials are keeping the burning ban in place in 33 counties in North Carolina, including Alexander.

Rains in other parts of the state allowed officials to end the burning ban on Dec. 8 for the following counties in North Carolina: Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Catawba, Chatham, Cherokee, Chowan, Clay, Cleveland, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Graham, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Haywood, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Jackson, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Macon, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Rutherford, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Swain, Tyrell, Union, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson.

Residents with questions regarding Alexander County can contact their N.C. Forest Service County Ranger David Huffman (828-632-5810) or the Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office (828-632-9336).