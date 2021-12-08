Clifford Ray Stratton, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Clifford was born on Tuesday, March 31, 1953, to the late Vernon Ray Stratton and Mary Ellen Stratton. Clifford worked as a machinist in the manufacturing industry and attended St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Betty Jean Walker Flowers, several family members, and a special neighbor.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.