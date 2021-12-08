Court order: Filing period suspended in NC

By order of the North Carolina Supreme Court, filing for all offices for the 2022 primary is suspended, according to Patrick Wike, Director of the Alexander County Board of Elections. The NC State Board of Elections received this order in the late afternoon hours of December 8, 2021.

The March 8, 2022 primary has been moved to May 17, 2022.

For candidates whose filing has already been accepted by the board, that candidate “will be deemed to have filed for the same office” in the May primary, subject to their ability to withdraw in the new filing period (once that period is established), and subject to any court rulings that would impact that candidate’s eligibility.