HIDDENITE FIRE CHIEF TO STEP DOWN —

Hiddenite Fire Department held their Annual Meeting on December 6, 2021. At the meeting, Tim Keever (shown above right) announced he would step down as Chief effective January 1, 2022, after 16 years leading the department. The new Chief will be Scott Mitchell (above left). The department also elected Jimmy Millsaps and Larry Sharpe to another 3-year term on the board. Ray Warren was elected Chairman, Tracy King as Vice-Chairman, and Tim Keever Secretary/Treasurer.