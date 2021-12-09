Water conservation is urged, Taylorsville area in drought

Taylorsville residents and businesses are being urged to reduce their water usage as the dry period has placed the town in the beginnings of a drought condition.

In his Public Works report to the Taylorsville Town Council on December 7, 2021, Town Public Utilities Manager Aaron Wike noted the state had sent notice that parts of Alexander County are in either a B1 or B2 drought condition and should move to Stage 1 Conservation Status, meaning voluntary conservation by the citizens.

The Town Council will await recommendations from the state as to how to move forward, if conditions do not improve.

Wike offered the following ways to reduce water usage, from the NC DIVISION OF WATER RESOURCES:

Water Conservation Tips

Kitchen

• Eliminate leaks by replacing old gaskets. A dripping faucet can waste 3,600 gallons a year.

• Install faucet aerators.

• Keep a pitcher of cold water in the fridge, instead of running water until its cold.

• Don’t leave the water running while rinsing dishes.

• Don’t use a garbage disposal.

• Only use the dishwasher with full loads, and use the “water-saver” setting, if available.

• Don’t rinse dirty dishes before loading into dishwater; scrape clean and let the machine do the rest.

• Don’t thaw frozen food under running water.

Bathroom

• Don’t leave the water running while rinsing, shaving, or brushing teeth.

• If you hear running water in your toilet tank, adjust the leaky float valve or replace the faulty hardware.

• Don’t use your toilet as a wastebasket.

• Install a water-filed plastic jug or a “toilet tank bag” in your toilet tank to reduce the water used per flush. Don’t use a brick, which may crumble.

• Check for leaks by dropping a small amount of food coloring in the upper tank. If color appears in the bowl, you have a leak.

• Take shorter showers.

• Install faucet aerators and or water-saving showerheads.

Outdoors

• Check for and repair leaky garden taps, hose connections and sprinkler valves.

• Water in the morning or evening, not in the heat of the day, to prevent evaporation.

• Avoid watering on windy days.

• Water slowly, thoroughly, and as infrequently as possible to promote deep roots and healthy plants.

• Hold your garden hose close to the roots of plants so that there’s little waste and evaporative loss.

• Add compost and other organic matter to your soil to improve its water holding capacity.

• Choose plants that don’t require a lot of water.

• Mulch all plant beds to reduce evaporation, weeds, and soil temperature.

• Position sprinklers so that they do not water pavement.

• Use rinse water from the house to water plants in or near the house.

• Never let water run unnecessarily

• Limit car washing. Use a bucket and a hose with spray attachment.

• Don’t use the hose to clean driveways and sidewalks. A broom will provide more exercise, anyway.