 Skip to content
January 17, 2022

MLK program rescheduled

| |

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., program, planned by the Alexander County NAACP, has been rescheduled for Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. on WACB AM 860 Radio, due to the weather and road conditions.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment