MLK program rescheduled By Editor | January 17, 2022 | 0 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., program, planned by the Alexander County NAACP, has been rescheduled for Wednesday morning, Jan. 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. on WACB AM 860 Radio, due to the weather and road conditions. Posted in Breaking News, News