| logout
2022 Candidate Filing Period set to resume Feb. 24
Candidate filing for 2022 elections will resume at 8am Thursday, February 24, and end at noon Friday, March 4, according to Patrick Wike, Alexander County Board of Elections Director.
On December 8, the NC Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which had begun December 6, and moved the date of the statewide primary election to Tuesday, May 17. The General Election is November 8.
Candidates who filed before the suspension of the filing period do not need to re-file if they still wish to run for the same office. However, those candidates may withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1.
Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their notices of candidacy with either their County Board of Elections or the State Board of Elections. Any person seeking to become a candidate must file a notice of candidacy form and pay the appropriate filing fee. The fee is generally 1% of the office’s base salary.
Candidates for the following office will file with the County Board of Elections:
• N.C. Senate
• N.C. House of Representatives
• All County Offices
For more information about filing, visit the NC State Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov or call the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 828-632-2990.