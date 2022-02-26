Norma Foster Miller, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Saturday, February 26, 2022, after an extended illness due to Covid.

She was born on September 11, 1960, in Davie County, to the late Alvin Foster and Geraldine Cornatzer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents, a brother, James Foster, and sisters-in-law, Betty Warren and Kathleen Lail.

Norma was a Christian who loved to read the Bible and pray with friends and family. She was a Family Nurse Practitioner and dedicated her life to caring for others. Norma began her nursing career delivering babies and ended her career caring for the elderly in long-term care.

She had a passion for the underdog. She worked very closely with several organizations, charities, and ministries to provide help to those in need. Norma was a leader of the former Open-Door-Clinic in Statesville, providing healthcare to the underserved population in the area.

She loved sewing, crafts, and creating things for her family and patients. Her grandchildren loved her creativity and always knew Nannie could help with their projects. She had a special love of the outdoors: from creating things for the yard to picking blackberries. Norma loved to cook and bake for others.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ivy de Leon and husband Dr. Ricardo de Leon of Mooresville; son, Neal Icenhour of Taylorsville; five grandchildren, Macy, Cade, Elin, Connor, and Elise; two brothers, Robby Blake and Franky Blake (Danielle); sister, Edna Gosnell; sister-in-law, Brenda Childers; and niece, Sandra Warren. Norma’s sidekick dog, Roxy, will be lost without her master.

Ivy and Neal would like to extend a special thank you to the exceptional healthcare workers who helped with the care of their mother during her extended illness.

Norma may be gone, but she has left an outstanding legacy and two strong children to carry on her mission of providing care to those in need.

A memorial service to celebrate Norma’s life will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 3581 NC 16, Taylorsville. Rev. Andrew Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fifth Street Ministries, 1421 5th St., Statesville, NC 28677; or Alexander Rescue Squad & EMS Inc., PO Box 938, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to Norma’s family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

Norma’s family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.